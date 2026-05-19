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Last chance medical hope - 1920s fasting book - “WE DESERVE PERFECT HEALTH
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The author of this book is one who believes that disease is not accidental, but is caused in every case by destructive habits, and that good habits must be substituted for bad ones in order to effect the permanent cure of any disease. Bad habits of thought, insufficient exercise, and innumerable other errors of life must be considered as contributing causes, but above all, dietetic mistakes must be corrected. The body is composed of material substances which can only be obtained from food, and the health of the physical organism depends more upon the proper use of food elements than upon any other single consideration. The office of the physician should be to teach the science of Health, and this I have been doing for many years through various writings in magazines, on the lecture platform, and in my private practice, but most effectively through daily newspapers. Sheer pressure of circumstances has forced me to publish this work containing the invaluable facts of my dietetic experience and observation, and I would strongly recommend that this book be read in conjunction with my daily newspaper articles, as one supplements the other.


The need of a good, simple, and easily understood work on dietetics (such as I believe this to be) was apparent enough, and I had been considering the writing of it for some years. At the same time the astonishing results I was getting in the course of my everyday practice through the application of the principle of Fasting to the cure of common ailments confirmed me in my belief that when and what not to eat were quite as important as when and what to eat; that they were really negative and positive aspects of the same subject; and that it would be as logical to combine them together in a work of this kind as it would be illogical to treat of one only and not the other. Hence the plan of the book as you find it.

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