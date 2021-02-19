© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jewish Broadway Producer Jeremiah Ginsberg shares how he became born again
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 19, 2021
85 year old Russian Jewish man Jeremiah Ginsberg shares how he was taken to heaven and leaned into the Father, and met Jesus - and how he became born again. He shares his life as a lawyer, a prophet and writing and producing musicals - numerous Christian musicals which were especially received well by those in the Catholic faith. He said he is now taking his musicals to Universities around the USA in the Fall season.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.