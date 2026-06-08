Footage from Burj el-Shemali in southern Lebanon, showing the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike.

⚡️— Netanyahu did not respect Iran's word about not attacking Lebanon again, so expect Iranian missile attack again.

Adding, thumbnail image: ⚡️— Heavy destruction has been reported in Kharayeb, southern Lebanon, following an Israeli airstrike

Adding:

Iran also launched Shahed-136 drones at ‘Israel’ last night, with the slogan:



“We will not abandon Lebanon.”

Adding, last night:

Trump and Satanyahu held a telephone call, after which the Hebrew media reported, that Satan's spawn informed the US Supreme Window Licker, that Isn'treal will bomb Iran - while the Orangetan Daddy assured everyone that USA will not take part in the Isn'treali strikes on Iran.



Isn'treal also declared it's reintroducing a total blockade of any humanitarian aid to Gaza, because... Well, because.



🐻For anyone not paying attention for the last year - an Isn'treali direct air strike on Iran is impossible without involvement of US War forces. It's a simple matter of geography and planes ranges.

Adding:

"I call all the shots. Netanyahu doesn’t call the shots."



Trump drops massive cope in a phone interview with the Financial Times.



POTUS said, "He won’t have any choice,” when asked whether or not Netanyahu would accept a deal between the USA and Iran. Then the cope: “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”



When asked if today's strikes on Israel would change his desire to conduct talks with Iran he answered:



“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal. We’ll see how it ends up. But they [the missile strikes on Israel] were attacks that did not kick at all. It’s one of those things that’s been going for 3,000 years, or 47 years, depending on how you count.”



On what happens if negotiations fail: "It means [one of] two things. Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn't take care of militarily. Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran because the blockade has been probably more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country."