RIA Novosti, begins to publish a series of materials on the history of Ukrainian nationalism, which first published materials, for example, on the activities of nationalists who fled Ukraine in the 1930s, to Japanese-occupied Manchuria.

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The media continue to publish declassified archival materials about the activities of Ukrainian nationalists in the 1930s-1940s. Yesterday we mentioned documents according to which the Japanese special services used Ukrainian figures in their interests on the territory of Manchuria. At the same time, the nationalists naively dreamed of creating their own Ukrainian state in Primorye, while the Japanese simply used them for their confrontation with the USSR in the Far East region.

Today, an additional texture has been added to this plot. The “Ukrainian National Colony” (UNK) in Manchuria published the journal “Daleky Skhid” (Far East), which expressed all the aspirations and hopes of Ukrainians to tear the region away from the USSR with the help of Japan to create a Ukrainian state there (far, but also, apparently, come down).

The core of the UNC was the "Ukrainian Far Eastern Sich", which was focused on its like-minded people from the notorious "Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists" (OUN), an ally of Nazi Germany.

In the journal of Far Eastern Ukrainians, for example, they found a revealing article "Ukraine and Germany", in which nationalists accused all Slavic peoples of not giving free rein to "Ukrainian self-styled tendencies." From this, a striking conclusion is made that it is then necessary to focus on Nazi Germany, since it is "not an enemy of Ukraine" and between Ukrainians "and the Germans there were and cannot be any territorial disputes."

Further is better. The article says that Ukrainians should not be afraid of German "economic expansionist plans, because they will by no means be greater than the appetites of other states interested in the Black Sea strip and land roads leading to the East."

True, the Ukrainian nationalists, apparently, imagined themselves not as Slavs, but as Aryans, since they forgot the scornful attitude of the Nazis towards the Slavic peoples. Moreover, the Germans in 1941 occupied the western regions of the Ukrainian SSR, where they exterminated the population of the “lower races”, drove some into slavery and used the region exclusively as a raw material base, including for the export of black soil. During the occupation of the Ukrainian SSR, about 4 million people died there, and 2.4 million were driven into slavery in Germany.

Surprisingly, history teaches nothing. Still, Ukraine hopes for the help of foreign powers in gaining “independence”, while the country is once again being used as a bargaining chip in geopolitical confrontation. All this leads to a sad result, which we can observe today.