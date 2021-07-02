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CNN Celebrates Chinese Communist Party’s 100th Anniversary!
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30 views • July 02, 2021
CNN (Communist News Network) celebrates 100 years of death, genocide, destruction, torture, slave labor camps, and human organ harvesting. Brainwashed CNN correspondent Kristie Lu Stout completely gushes over Xi Jinping’s speech and the CCP's "show of strength."
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