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DOCTOR REFUSES TO HELP PATIENT, ADMITS HE IS A SATANIST, FLASHES A DEVIL SIGN...THE FIGHT IS REAL.
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410 views • July 25, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw
24165 subscribers
Says he makes blood sacrifices to Lucifer. Really? If he was letting my father die, he would be the next one on the blood sacrifice list. I would kill the son of a bitch on the spot. No doubt about it. No hesitation. We are at war with the Devil himself. If you are not aware then wake your asses up, or get out of the damn way.
Source: Pirate Pete via Jim Crenshaw
24165 subscribers
Says he makes blood sacrifices to Lucifer. Really? If he was letting my father die, he would be the next one on the blood sacrifice list. I would kill the son of a bitch on the spot. No doubt about it. No hesitation. We are at war with the Devil himself. If you are not aware then wake your asses up, or get out of the damn way.
Source: Pirate Pete via Jim Crenshaw
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