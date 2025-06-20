Massive Freudian slip by US Rep. to the UN Dorothy Shea

(or was it? - sounds very true to me the first time... Cynthia)

"Israel's government has also spread chaos, terror and suffering throughout the region..."

US representative to the UN Dorothy Shea:

Awkward pause.

"Iran's government has also spread chaos, terror and suffering throughout the region..."

It's always foreign policy that brings out Freudian slips in American officials. Curious.

Editor-in-chief of the Russian broadcaster RT

Adding: Dozens of attacks were carried out by the Israeli Air Force in the Lebanese mountains today..

🚨 Israeli jets struck Hezbollah rocket launchers and weapons sites in southern Lebanon as the group tried to restore operations in violation of Israel-Lebanon understandings, the IDF says.

Apparently Hezbollah is moving artillery units to the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Adding, the following from CNN so who knows if true or fake news.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi:

I have told the Europeans that Iran will never negotiate on its missile program and that uranium enrichment is a red line.

Iran will NOT negotiate with any party as long as Israeli attacks continue.

We will continue to exercise our legitimate right to self-defense against Israel,

Iran refused to accept 'zero uranium enrichment' during the talks with the E3 in Geneva, and said it would not negotiate with the U.S. unless Israel stops the war.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, did not shake the hands of the European delegations and did not look them in the eyes while addressing them.

