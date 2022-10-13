Create New Account
Situation Update, Oct 13, 2022 - Food inflation hits 40%, global VAX fraud unraveling by the day
0:00 Chaos


5:55 VAX fraud

8:08 France

10:05 Alex Jones

18:33 Economic News

27:45 Food Inflation

31:33 Western Medicine

41:52 Paul Preston

1:35:45 Russia


- Vegetable prices spike 40% in a year
- Other foods increase 20%, 30% as inflation goes INSANE
- Covid lockdown babies show cognitive decline
- French politician says Macron is NOT vaccinated, all a fraud
- Jury award in Alex Jones RIGGED trial is a travesty of justice
- US economy will lose 175,000 jobs A MONTH in 2023 and beyond
- Biden to DESTROY US industrial base by banning aluminum from Russia
- #Silver coins about to be completely WIPED OUT of all inventory
- Russia issues civil defense warning to prepare for radiological events
- Entire UK medical system on verge of collapse as doctors FLEE
- "Queerfest" Halloween drag event pushed on children, sponsored by gender surgery clinic
- Moderna claims new mRNA injection will REPAIR your damaged heart
- Interview with Paul Preston, founder of New California State movement


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


