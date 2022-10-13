Situation Update, Oct 13, 2022 - Food inflation hits 40%, global VAX fraud unraveling by the day

0:00 Chaos



5:55 VAX fraud

8:08 France

10:05 Alex Jones

18:33 Economic News

27:45 Food Inflation

31:33 Western Medicine

41:52 Paul Preston

1:35:45 Russia





- Vegetable prices spike 40% in a year

- Other foods increase 20%, 30% as inflation goes INSANE

- Covid lockdown babies show cognitive decline

- French politician says Macron is NOT vaccinated, all a fraud

- Jury award in Alex Jones RIGGED trial is a travesty of justice

- US economy will lose 175,000 jobs A MONTH in 2023 and beyond

- Biden to DESTROY US industrial base by banning aluminum from Russia

- #Silver coins about to be completely WIPED OUT of all inventory

- Russia issues civil defense warning to prepare for radiological events

- Entire UK medical system on verge of collapse as doctors FLEE

- "Queerfest" Halloween drag event pushed on children, sponsored by gender surgery clinic

- Moderna claims new mRNA injection will REPAIR your damaged heart

- Interview with Paul Preston, founder of New California State movement







