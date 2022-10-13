Situation Update, Oct 13, 2022 - Food inflation hits 40%, global VAX fraud unraveling by the day

0:00 Chaos
5:55 VAX fraud
8:08 France
10:05 Alex Jones
18:33 Economic News
27:45 Food Inflation
31:33 Western Medicine
41:52 Paul Preston
1:35:45 Russia
- Vegetable prices spike 40% in a year
- Other foods increase 20%, 30% as inflation goes INSANE
- Covid lockdown babies show cognitive decline
- French politician says Macron is NOT vaccinated, all a fraud
- Jury award in Alex Jones RIGGED trial is a travesty of justice
- US economy will lose 175,000 jobs A MONTH in 2023 and beyond
- Biden to DESTROY US industrial base by banning aluminum from Russia
- #Silver coins about to be completely WIPED OUT of all inventory
- Russia issues civil defense warning to prepare for radiological events
- Entire UK medical system on verge of collapse as doctors FLEE
- "Queerfest" Halloween drag event pushed on children, sponsored by gender surgery clinic
- Moderna claims new mRNA injection will REPAIR your damaged heart
- Interview with Paul Preston, founder of New California State movement
