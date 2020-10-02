© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1st Debate Highlights for Trump & Biden Voters
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • October 02, 2020
1st Debate Highlights for Trump & Biden Voters
- BLIND (Lyrics) -
Signs, signs are lost
Signs disappeared
Turn invisible
Got no sign
Somebody got busted
Got a face of stone and a
Ghostwritten biography
Dogs started rushin' in
Hungry for some food
Dogs started twitching and they're looking at you
It was light by five
Torn all apart
All in the name of democracy
He's hurt, he's dying
Claimed he was a terrorist
Claimed to avert a catastrophe
Someone should've told him
That the buck stops here
No one ever said
He was involved with thieves
They're blind, blind
Blind, blind, blind, blind, blind
Blind, blind
Blind, blind, blind, blind, blind
No sense of harmony, no sense of time
Don't mention harmony
Say "what is it? What is it? What is it?"
Give a little shock, and he raises his hand
Somebody shouts out, says
"What is it? What is it? What…
1988 ~ David Byrne (Talking Heads)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
- BLIND (Lyrics) -
Signs, signs are lost
Signs disappeared
Turn invisible
Got no sign
Somebody got busted
Got a face of stone and a
Ghostwritten biography
Dogs started rushin' in
Hungry for some food
Dogs started twitching and they're looking at you
It was light by five
Torn all apart
All in the name of democracy
He's hurt, he's dying
Claimed he was a terrorist
Claimed to avert a catastrophe
Someone should've told him
That the buck stops here
No one ever said
He was involved with thieves
They're blind, blind
Blind, blind, blind, blind, blind
Blind, blind
Blind, blind, blind, blind, blind
No sense of harmony, no sense of time
Don't mention harmony
Say "what is it? What is it? What is it?"
Give a little shock, and he raises his hand
Somebody shouts out, says
"What is it? What is it? What…
1988 ~ David Byrne (Talking Heads)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.