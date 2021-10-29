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Biden apparently lifted masks and distancing rules in October 2021 but forgot to tell anyone.
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144 views • October 29, 2021
Biden and his posse are showing us here that he does not see any "pandemic" danger to himself, his security, or to/from the general public, as he gets in close to strangers, talks in their faces, shakes their hands, etc., with no masks or social distancing necessary, despite the known fact that even the most "fully vaccinated" people still get infected, transmit, spread, and die from the "virus." Wouldn't the "President" of the USA want to be more protected than this if he truly believed it was real? Why would his Secret Service agents be so careless with his protection? And why aren't they wearing masks if they really worked? All things that make me go, "Hmmm..."
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