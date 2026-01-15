BPM Tips Centralized or Decentralized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Choosing between a centralized or decentralized BPM approach depends on your organization’s structure, goals, and maturity. Centralized BPM provides consistency, governance, and standardization across processes, while a decentralized model offers flexibility and faster decision-making at the team or business-unit level. The most effective approach often combines both, ensuring control without sacrificing agility.