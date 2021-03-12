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Illuminati NWO U.S. military is setting up United Nations concentration camps in secret documents
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87 views • March 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). In the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite black nobility family’s World War 2 to bring in their NWO United Nations into existence, and Pentagon & CIA Nazi shadow rogue governments’ “Black Sun” Satanist Dracos’ sacrifice of 20 million humans in their Nazi holocaust concentration camps to open up all the wormhole portal “gates of hell” to bring back all the Illuminati family 1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy “women’s equality” “humanism Satanism” “political correctness” “Atlantis Babylon Satanist Western values” demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, hundreds of thousands of Japanese-Americans were imprisoned in U.S. concentration camps throughout the United States, while their sons went off to war to fight against the Japanese. They often came back to their own families, most of whom were American citizens, imprisoned in ten concentration camps in the U.S. deserts. Many died in those camps. They proved their loyalty as Japanese-Americans when a general asked one of the commanders why he had not assembled all the troops as ordered, and the commander answered that that was all that was left of the Japanese-American troops, because most of them died saving the Texas troops that were surrounded by the enemy and facing total annihilation. History repeats itself for those who do not learn from history. Prejudice still exists against their fellow Americans. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are setting up their NWO UN Nazi 5th Reich AntiChrist’s “support our troops” U.S. military concentration camps to incarcerate and exterminate all their fellow American human homo-sapiens specie populace made in the image of their hated Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. These nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies have tremendous prejudice against their fellow Americans and British and German and French and Chinese and Russian and Iranian and Jewish and Arab and African and Hispanic human specie people, and are trying to either force them to take their COVID-19 AI femtobot “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cube quantum Borg zombie vaccine, or if they refuse to take the vaccine, the AntiChrist’s NWO plans to exterminate them in their UN FEMA Nazi holocaust concentration camps. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… The “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian preppers will commit suicide when they lose all their supplies in one day, because their supplies are their gods. You take away their gods and they will die. Many Japanese-Americans lost all their belongings and homes and businesses, except for a suitcase of personal belongings, when they were marched off to the American concentration camps. Many of the preppers will accept the AntiChrist as their messiah savior fake Jesus because that was the purpose of the "Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories." They are Christianity religion people and not the children of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Faithful Creator God YHWH Jesus. End of transmission... ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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