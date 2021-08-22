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Up To 62% mRNA Vaccinated Show Evidence Of Blood Clotting
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292 views • August 22, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician from Lytton, British Columbia, wrote to Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. provincial health officer, in April 2021 with serious concerns about COVID-19 vaccines. One of his patients died after the shot, and six others had adverse effects. While their small town had no cases of COVID-19, Hoffe said the vaccine was causing serious damage and he believed “this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than COVID-19.”1
‘The Worst Is Yet to Come’
https://www.technocracy.news/up-to-62-mrna-vaccinated-show-evidence-of-blood-clotting/
‘The Worst Is Yet to Come’
https://www.technocracy.news/up-to-62-mrna-vaccinated-show-evidence-of-blood-clotting/
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