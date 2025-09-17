Maria Zeee-False Flags to Trigger World War 3? ft. Martin Armstrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two NATO countries have now claimed Russia entered their airspace with drones. Martin Armstrong says this was a false flag aimed at triggering full-scale war with Russia, with a stark warning that they are about to cancel currency and switch to CBDC’s worldwide using World War 3 as the catalyst.