German professors prove The Jab Genocide

Prof. Dr. Arne BurkhardtProf. Dr. Arne Burkhardt looks back on many years of teaching experience at the Universities of Hamburg, Bern and Tübingen as well as visiting professorships/study visits in Japan (Nihon University), USA (Brookhaven National Institute), Korea, Sweden, Malaysia and Turkey. He headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, after which he worked as a practicing pathologist. Prof. Burkhardt has published over 150 articles in journals and as contributions to handbooks. He has also certified pathological institutes.Prof. Dr. Walter LangProf. Dr. Walter Lang worked as a pathologist at the Hannover Medical School from 1968-1985. Afterwards, for 25 years, he directed a private institute for pathology in Hanover, which he founded, specializing in transplant pathology, extragynecological cytology, thyroid tumors, and lung/pleural pathology. He performed consultation diagnostics for 12 major lung clinics and performed liver pathology examinations for numerous clinics. In the period 1985-2020 he performed consultation examinations for the pathology department of the lung clinic in Herner.Prof. Dr. Werner BergholzProf. Dr. Werner Bergholz is a former professor of electrical engineering with a focus on quality and risk management at the Jakobs University in Bremen. Before his appointment, Prof. Bergholz worked for 17 years in chip production management at Siemens.On Monday, 9/20/202 in the pathological institute in Reutlingen, the results of the autopsies of eight people who died after COVID19 vaccination will be presented. The fine tissue analyses were performed by pathologists Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang. The findings confirm Prof. Dr. Peter Schirmacher's finding that among more than 40 corpses he autopsied who had died within two weeks of COVID19 vaccination, approximately one-third of those deaths were caused by the vaccination. Microscopic details of the tissue changes will be shown during the live-streamed press conference. Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz will report on the current parameters of the statistical recording of vaccination events.The press conference will also present the results of the analysis of COVID-19 vaccine samples by an Austrian research group, which are in line with the findings of scientists from Japan and the USA. Undeclared metal-containing components were found in the vaccine. Visually, vaccine elements are conspicuous by their unusual shape.The results of the investigation have led to legal and political demands, for example, for the immediate collection of information by the authorities in order to be able to assess the health risk posed to the population by the COVID-19 vaccines. For example, early signals of impaired fertility in vaccinated individuals can be examined by consulting IVF registries. Through the cancer registry, insights can be gained into the development of cancer due to the genetic modifications of the viral RNA. Suspension of COVID-19 vaccination should be considered.