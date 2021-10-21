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Trump Just Announced His Own Social Media Site & Technology Group [21.10.2021]
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Note: Just signed up, what I will post there are also:
Follow The Fucking Money - The Satanist are everywere:
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Press release - https://pss.nucleusemail.com/amplify/v/rPyBQj8n8c
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/20/donald-trump-truth-social-app-apple
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3901421/what-is-truth-social/
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1450994156223016967
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/truth-social/id1586018825
https://truthsocial.com/
166,028 views Oct 21, 2021
Salty Cracker
689K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o5tmPe_Ju2I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
Follow The Fucking Money - The Satanist are everywere:
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Press release - https://pss.nucleusemail.com/amplify/v/rPyBQj8n8c
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/20/donald-trump-truth-social-app-apple
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3901421/what-is-truth-social/
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1450994156223016967
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/truth-social/id1586018825
https://truthsocial.com/
166,028 views Oct 21, 2021
Salty Cracker
689K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o5tmPe_Ju2I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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