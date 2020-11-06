ELECTION LIMBO CAUSES RISE IN PRECIOUS METALS LIKE GOLD AND SILVER! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!!

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pressfortruth
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With the US election currently in a state of limbo as voter count results are still be tallied many Americans seem to be protecting their assets by investing in Bitcoin, Gold and Silver. Bitcoin just reached new highs it hasn’t seen in over 3 years and silver and gold are also on the rise! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Quinton Hennigh of Newfound Gold about how these troubling times are effecting the precious metals space in particular and what the future may hold for both gold and silver moving forward!
For more information visit:
https://newfoundgold.ca
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