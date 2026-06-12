Iran: Araghchi details how the new Hormuz regime will work - clip 7

Araghchi details how the new Hormuz regime will work:



"A legal regime must be established, in accordance with international law. We have studied this thoroughly: levying tolls is not accepted — but charging for services is. The services provided from now on will no longer be free of charge."



He said Oman is the "principal partner," with a joint program and joint statements to be announced soon, and that consultations have begun with China, which he claimed accounts for the great majority of the strait's traffic.

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074