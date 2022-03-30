Is Cyberattack or Super-EMP Putin's Plan? | David Knight

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The Electrical Grid is a CONTROL GRID!
Many have questioned why he would take NATO's bait and attack Ukraine. What if he's not a lunatic but has a plan? What would happen with a Super-EMP or cyberattack?
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