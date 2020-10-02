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FLORIDA LEADS THE PACK INTO “PHASE 3” OF LOCKDOWN
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664 views • October 02, 2020
FLORIDA LEADS THE PACK INTO “PHASE 3” OF LOCKDOWN
Citing a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations, low mortality rates, and growing strain on the economy, Florida has taken the U.S. lead on transitioning into ‘Phase 3’ of lockdown, which means they are open for business. The trailblazing Gov. Ron DeSantis went a step further, cancelling all outstanding covid-based fines. Tennessee has followed suit, and Mississippi is the first to lift mask mandates. Is this the beginning of a cascade of states looking at science and using rational thinking to make decisions on lockdown measures?
#Florida #Phase3 #OpenAmerica #CDC #Tennessee #Mississippi #MaskMandates
Citing a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations, low mortality rates, and growing strain on the economy, Florida has taken the U.S. lead on transitioning into ‘Phase 3’ of lockdown, which means they are open for business. The trailblazing Gov. Ron DeSantis went a step further, cancelling all outstanding covid-based fines. Tennessee has followed suit, and Mississippi is the first to lift mask mandates. Is this the beginning of a cascade of states looking at science and using rational thinking to make decisions on lockdown measures?
#Florida #Phase3 #OpenAmerica #CDC #Tennessee #Mississippi #MaskMandates
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