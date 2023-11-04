Create New Account
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Nov 3, 2023


When crowdfunding platform Go Fund Me began shutting down campaigns because of political beliefs, a Christian-based alternative, Give Send Go, took off. Jacob Wells, co-founder of givesendgo.com explains why the company doesn't back away from controversial campaigns such as raising funds for Kyle Rittenhouse and the Canadian Trucker’s Freedom Convoy, and where they draw the line.

#GiveSendGo


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ti9xd-give-send-go-censorship-free-crowdfunding.html

