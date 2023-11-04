GIVE SEND GO CENSORSHIP FREE CROWDFUNDING

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Nov 3, 2023





When crowdfunding platform Go Fund Me began shutting down campaigns because of political beliefs, a Christian-based alternative, Give Send Go, took off. Jacob Wells, co-founder of givesendgo.com explains why the company doesn't back away from controversial campaigns such as raising funds for Kyle Rittenhouse and the Canadian Trucker’s Freedom Convoy, and where they draw the line.

