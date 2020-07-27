The FAKE NYTimes that Shamelessly Wants to CENSOR Us on YT Caught Lying on C0V1D!!

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https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/n-y-times-sued-10-million-making-covid-19-story/?fbclid=IwAR3swJPu1kvDp4vfAfGH3yumOFFQUQObN581iEXetqJL6WrRjdRsVTGfNrM
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/?fbclid=IwAR1-eJ81dZmn7yZAkWrKzbBGXAb4_qykrjUQjM59cESDnJ1me8Qb8Ky5UsI
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ot3SRk1g6mQ