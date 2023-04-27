Tucker Carlson: Truth Is Contagious

There is a countervailing force at work, always.
The counterbalance to badness is goodness.
You see it in a completely unexpected assortment of people.
Lone, brave people in the crowd who say “no thank you” don’t fit a common profile.
Once you say one true thing and stick with it, all kinds of other true things occur to you.
The second you decide to tell the truth about something, you are filled with this power from somewhere else.
The more you tell the truth, the stronger you become; and the more you lie, the weaker and more terrified you become.
The Heritage Foundation | 21 April 2023
