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5G, RFID, Vaccines, & Digital Alchemy - The Depop Agenda Exposed
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53 views • June 15, 2020
This video is very good. Don't think that you have already seen this information because of the first few minutes. At the 5:38 mark, there is a LOT of good information from a nurse. You might want to download this video because I found myself pausing it constantly to read the ever changing information on the screen.
This nurse covers a wide range of information, in very short order. You will likely want to keep the video for future reference, it's just that good.
Here is the link to the free book that she mentions.
1200 Studies. The Truth will Prevail
http://www.chiropractic.org/1200studies/
There is nothing that this nurse says, that I disagree with.
The man who is interviewing her is a completely different story. I don't like him at all. He says nothing useful and he challenges her often. She handles him with ease.
Things are not as they appear to be.
Watch online: 300+ free streaming videos and free downloads available at:
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com
http://www.christfirstministries.com/
Please reach out to others with this channel, the website link above, and burn DVD's to give to others that they too may come to know The Truth. Thank you.
This nurse covers a wide range of information, in very short order. You will likely want to keep the video for future reference, it's just that good.
Here is the link to the free book that she mentions.
1200 Studies. The Truth will Prevail
http://www.chiropractic.org/1200studies/
There is nothing that this nurse says, that I disagree with.
The man who is interviewing her is a completely different story. I don't like him at all. He says nothing useful and he challenges her often. She handles him with ease.
Things are not as they appear to be.
Watch online: 300+ free streaming videos and free downloads available at:
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com
http://www.christfirstministries.com/
Please reach out to others with this channel, the website link above, and burn DVD's to give to others that they too may come to know The Truth. Thank you.
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