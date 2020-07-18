Angels to Humans to Locusts from Alissa Howard

Created by and special thanks to

Alissa Howard.



For more supernatural truth go to:





www.youtube.com/thejonathankleck

www.thisisitbe4thefire.com

www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com

www.jonathankleck.com



Revelation 13:9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.



Revelation 13:10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:



Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.



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