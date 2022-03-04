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The Breitspurbahn Adolf Hitler’s Train of Dreams, by James Rousse - Part 2 of 2
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10 views • March 04, 2022
Part 2 of 2. James Rousse is the editor-in-chief for the Truth and Justice for Germans Society at
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/ . This video is about his 20,000 word blogs on our website at
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/the-breitspurbahn-adolf-hitlers-train-of-dreams-part-1-3/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/the-breitspurbahn-part-4-7-the-economics-of-running-big-trains/
I interviewed James for his first video with us. This is about Adolf Hitler and Albert Speer's grandiose plans to build very wide gauge, massive trains for Germany and Europe and further out. Hitler didn't want a war so if history had gone his way, peacefully, these trains would have become a reality, long before the Chinese idea of One Belt One Highway. These plans were almost lost to history. Another testimony to greatness of the Great One!
Please donate to the Truth and Justice for Germans Society at https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/ .
Thank you to Fred for video editing.
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/ . This video is about his 20,000 word blogs on our website at
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/the-breitspurbahn-adolf-hitlers-train-of-dreams-part-1-3/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/the-breitspurbahn-part-4-7-the-economics-of-running-big-trains/
I interviewed James for his first video with us. This is about Adolf Hitler and Albert Speer's grandiose plans to build very wide gauge, massive trains for Germany and Europe and further out. Hitler didn't want a war so if history had gone his way, peacefully, these trains would have become a reality, long before the Chinese idea of One Belt One Highway. These plans were almost lost to history. Another testimony to greatness of the Great One!
Please donate to the Truth and Justice for Germans Society at https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/ .
Thank you to Fred for video editing.
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