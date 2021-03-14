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COVID-19 mRNA-Vaccines: Statement On EMA Open Letter | Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi (MIRRORED)
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601 views • March 14, 2021
COVID-19 mRNA-Vaccines: Statement On EMA Open Letter | Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @SaveMedia at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@SaveMedia:5/prof-sucharit-bhakdi-statement-EMA-open-letter:0
RE-UPLOAD from (
https://open.lbry.com/@Doctors4CovidEthics:d/Prof.-Sucharit-Bhakdi-statement-on-EMA-open-letter.ENG:0
):
Statement on urgent open letter from doctors and scientists to EMA regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety concerns - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
Open letter:
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @SaveMedia at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@SaveMedia:5/prof-sucharit-bhakdi-statement-EMA-open-letter:0
RE-UPLOAD from (
https://open.lbry.com/@Doctors4CovidEthics:d/Prof.-Sucharit-Bhakdi-statement-on-EMA-open-letter.ENG:0
):
Statement on urgent open letter from doctors and scientists to EMA regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety concerns - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
Open letter:
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
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