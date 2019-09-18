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The Crazy Racist Brothers of Canada - Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the NDP
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28 views • September 18, 2019
Jagmeet Singh is the current leader of the new Democratic Party. The new Democratic party, on the off chance that they win the election in October of 2019 would make Jagmeet Singh the prime minister of the country.
Here is the problem with that: he is a racist Pig, his brother walks around Toronto with signs that read "FUCK THE POLICE", he has no policies designed to help the country in any way and he's too afraid to debate Maxime Bernier because he knows that he is stupid and Max is clever.
I'm always here to call out bullshit when it's handed to me on a silver platter and Jagmeet Singh Is Nothing but bullshit!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Here is the problem with that: he is a racist Pig, his brother walks around Toronto with signs that read "FUCK THE POLICE", he has no policies designed to help the country in any way and he's too afraid to debate Maxime Bernier because he knows that he is stupid and Max is clever.
I'm always here to call out bullshit when it's handed to me on a silver platter and Jagmeet Singh Is Nothing but bullshit!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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