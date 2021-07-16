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The Department of Antiracism: CRT’s Amendment to the Constitution
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10 views • July 16, 2021
The ideology of Critical Race Theory has infiltrated our schools, our governing officials, our churches, and now it even threatens to infiltrate the supreme law of the land: our Constitution.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about why you should be wary of one of the top Christian magazines in the U.S.A, Christianity Today, which promotes CRT materials and divisive books like Be the Bridge by author Latasha Morrison.
We are also going to be talking about Ibram X. Kendi’s proposed amendment to the Constitution, which is the creation of an agency called the Department of Antiracism, which, if created, would be more radically fascist than you can imagine, and would mark the end of America as we know it.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about why you should be wary of one of the top Christian magazines in the U.S.A, Christianity Today, which promotes CRT materials and divisive books like Be the Bridge by author Latasha Morrison.
We are also going to be talking about Ibram X. Kendi’s proposed amendment to the Constitution, which is the creation of an agency called the Department of Antiracism, which, if created, would be more radically fascist than you can imagine, and would mark the end of America as we know it.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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