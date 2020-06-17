Going Bananas - Global Crime Fighters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LINKS
Question Everythying Conference 2020
mixnstream.com/qec2020.html
Bill Binney & Katherine Horton interviewed by Ann Vandersteel on SteelTruth
youtube.com/watch?v=f-SiFp8YCn4
Catherine Austin Fitt's "The Real Game of Missing Money"
home.solari.com/annual-wrap-up-2018-the-real-game-of-missing-money/
Janet Phelan's interview - Scandal on the Bench
youtube.com/watch?v=EyDQdeYYx_I
General Flynn's Declaration
scribd.com/document/444791080/Flynn-Declaration
Fact Check: Bill Gates and the “God Gene” Vaccine
corbettreport.com/fact-check-bill-gates-and-the-god-gene-vaccine/
Dr. Millicent Black's Petition
change.org/p/president-donald-j-trump-targeted-individuals-lives-matter?recruiter=29898443&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=4a825180-eb02-012f-070a-4040aa777426
World’s Top Legal Expert on Torture Identifies U.S., UK, & Canadian, Govs., as the World’s Top Torturers
theduran.com/worlds-top-legal-expert-on-torture-identifies-u-s-uk-canadian-govs-as-the-worlds-top-torturers/
Pseudo-scientific paper "The Phenomenology of Group Stalking
(‘Gang-Stalking’): A Content Analysis of Subjective Experiences"
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7178134/pdf/ijerph-17-02506.pdf
Theseus Risk
theseusrisk.com/about
Cheltenham does not have a postcode SN14 6LH
See online search.
Italian Leader Slams 'False COVID-19 Numbers: 25K Did Not Die, it's a way to Impose a Dictatorship'
youtube.com/watch?v=bUCWcft6kao
PROOF DEATH CERTS ARE BEING FALSIFIED. (UK)
youtube.com/watch?v=dDDHpU6-3jY