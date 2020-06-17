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Going Bananas - Global Crime Fighters
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20 views • June 17, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton explains how the global crime cartel is going bananas around us all.

LINKS

Question Everythying Conference 2020
mixnstream.com/qec2020.html

Bill Binney & Katherine Horton interviewed by Ann Vandersteel on SteelTruth
youtube.com/watch?v=f-SiFp8YCn4

Catherine Austin Fitt's "The Real Game of Missing Money"
home.solari.com/annual-wrap-up-2018-the-real-game-of-missing-money/

Janet Phelan's interview - Scandal on the Bench
youtube.com/watch?v=EyDQdeYYx_I

General Flynn's Declaration
scribd.com/document/444791080/Flynn-Declaration

Fact Check: Bill Gates and the “God Gene” Vaccine
corbettreport.com/fact-check-bill-gates-and-the-god-gene-vaccine/

Dr. Millicent Black's Petition
change.org/p/president-donald-j-trump-targeted-individuals-lives-matter?recruiter=29898443&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=4a825180-eb02-012f-070a-4040aa777426

World’s Top Legal Expert on Torture Identifies U.S., UK, & Canadian, Govs., as the World’s Top Torturers
theduran.com/worlds-top-legal-expert-on-torture-identifies-u-s-uk-canadian-govs-as-the-worlds-top-torturers/

Pseudo-scientific paper "The Phenomenology of Group Stalking
(‘Gang-Stalking’): A Content Analysis of Subjective Experiences"
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7178134/pdf/ijerph-17-02506.pdf

Theseus Risk
theseusrisk.com/about

Cheltenham does not have a postcode SN14 6LH
See online search.

Italian Leader Slams 'False COVID-19 Numbers: 25K Did Not Die, it's a way to Impose a Dictatorship'
youtube.com/watch?v=bUCWcft6kao

PROOF DEATH CERTS ARE BEING FALSIFIED. (UK)
youtube.com/watch?v=dDDHpU6-3jY
Keywords
crimejulian assangegenocidetortureagenda 21dewroyal familyimplantsorganized crimetidr katherine horton
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