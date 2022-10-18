Create New Account
Sebastian & Gregg Jarrett: Danchenko trial, John Durham's investigation
Sebastian talks to Gregg Jarrett about the coming end of the Danchenko trial, what it means for John Durham's investigation, and the implications of the DOJ's demands for Steve Bannon to be sent to jail for making fun of Democrats in Congress.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
