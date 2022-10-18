Sebastian & Gregg Jarrett: Danchenko trial, John Durham's investigation

Sebastian talks to Gregg Jarrett about the coming end of the Danchenko trial, what it means for John Durham's investigation, and the implications of the DOJ's demands for Steve Bannon to be sent to jail for making fun of Democrats in Congress.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289