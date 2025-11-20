BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Architects of Amnesia! Erasing the Collective Memory.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
48 views • 23 hours ago

#hiddenhistory #resets #antiquitech #tartaria #mudfloods #martinliedtke

#architecture #churchesoftheworld #starforts #orphans


The Collective Memory has been erased!

 Welcome to The Architects of Amnesia ' How History was re-written'.

History is written by the victors The Architects of Control.

After the Great Reset emerged the Phoenician World. One not built in truth but on Fabrication. Altered timelines Altered Maps and erased civilization.

Watch & Learn our real story. 🤯


https://flatearthbritish.com/

Why not tip Marticus ?

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mliedtke19


TO Purchase 63K juicy Images on Flat Thumb Drive! $74 👀

 https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mliedtke19

Best CBD

https://cbdhawaii.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Martin Liedtke

https://www.youtube.com/@martinliedtkeFEB67

hidden historyresetstartariaarchitectureorphansmudfloodsmartin liedtkeantiquitechstarfortschurches of the world
