The Architects of Amnesia! Erasing the Collective Memory.

#hiddenhistory #resets #antiquitech #tartaria #mudfloods #martinliedtke

#architecture #churchesoftheworld #starforts #orphans





The Collective Memory has been erased!

Welcome to The Architects of Amnesia ' How History was re-written'.

History is written by the victors The Architects of Control.

After the Great Reset emerged the Phoenician World. One not built in truth but on Fabrication. Altered timelines Altered Maps and erased civilization.

Watch & Learn our real story. 🤯





Please share the love by sharing this video! Like, and Subscribe!

https://flatearthbritish.com/

Why not tip Marticus ?

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mliedtke19





TO Purchase 63K juicy Images on Flat Thumb Drive! $74 👀

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mliedtke19

Martinliedtke&@gmail.com





Best CBD

https://cbdhawaii.com/





Thanks for watching Marticus





Wiggley double Flat Thumbs! luv n stuff 💓









Shared from and subscribe to:

Martin Liedtke

https://www.youtube.com/@martinliedtkeFEB67