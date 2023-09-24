Pets in Love





Sep 4, 2023





5 hours Calling for help endlessly on highway, She almost gave up to wait for her ending

Credit to: cantinhodochiquinho

Follow and support them at: IG/cantinhodochiquinho

Bewildered standing on the highway after being stabbed, the dog panics waiting to be saved. No one stopped to help the dog, but luckily someone contacted the rescue team. But due to the distance, it took the rescue team 5 hours to arrive. At that time the dog was very tired. After being hit by a car, she was almost exhausted. Immediately, the dog was taken to VET for emergency! Her name will be Ana! Ana is a homeless dog! The doctor checked her out! After the collision with the car, Ana could not walk Lying on the highway for so long took a toll on her psyche! Even so, Ana really tried to stay alive, waiting for the rescue team!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKvV7uRZPY