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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0047 - Annie Cumpston - 10th Easter Egg hunt @Annie's playground
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20 views • March 30, 2021
Annie was walking through a crosswalk after leaving the circus with her family, when Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was drunk and driving without a license, ran her over, before fleeing the scene despite attempts to stop him.
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