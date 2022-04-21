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Dark sun, dark crystal & mirror imagery
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81 views • April 21, 2022
🪞Links:
Kinni: Dark Crystal movie & symbols
https://youtu.be/gf1adZsYHDY
Gina Maria Colvin Hill : Dark crystal & zodiac symbols
https://youtu.be/uWx4DfIXUgY
Sun simulators ,patents & HAARP:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWyoJk63QveB/
🇺🇸 Refuse to be corporate slaves, fraud of constitution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/miXEocmb1dzU/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🇺🇸 Badass link: War on Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
💎 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
My Youtube awakening links:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
youtube: Broadcast America First
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Shrewdwood Forest: Herbalism, light work, natural tips
https://youtube.com/channel/UCXr1Nj5dd_E7MQRY5AyLWGQ
🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/
🕶 Majestic12: MoM
https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html
🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:
https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv
🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
Re: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ChZIZbmpjZ8/
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast / linked to most apps
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
Republic
WWG1WGA
MAGA
Slings&Arrows
Liberty
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
Kinni: Dark Crystal movie & symbols
https://youtu.be/gf1adZsYHDY
Gina Maria Colvin Hill : Dark crystal & zodiac symbols
https://youtu.be/uWx4DfIXUgY
Sun simulators ,patents & HAARP:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWyoJk63QveB/
🇺🇸 Refuse to be corporate slaves, fraud of constitution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/miXEocmb1dzU/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🇺🇸 Badass link: War on Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
💎 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
My Youtube awakening links:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
youtube: Broadcast America First
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Shrewdwood Forest: Herbalism, light work, natural tips
https://youtube.com/channel/UCXr1Nj5dd_E7MQRY5AyLWGQ
🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/
🕶 Majestic12: MoM
https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html
🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:
https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv
🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
Re: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ChZIZbmpjZ8/
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast / linked to most apps
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
Republic
WWG1WGA
MAGA
Slings&Arrows
Liberty
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
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