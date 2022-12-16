‘The CIA Was Involved in the Assassination of President Kennedy,’ Top Source Tells Tucker Carlson

Citing Firsthand Source, Tucker Reports ‘CIA Was Involved In The Kennedy Assassination’
With the CIA continuing to illegally withhold records pertaining to the Kennedy assassination, the situation facing Americans is grim
“Within the US government there are forces wholly beyond democratic control” which are “more powerful than the elected officials that supposedly oversee them,”
It’s clear now that the CIA, constitutes “a government within a government, mocking the very existence of the idea of democracy.”
All credit goes to Fox News and Tucker Carlson for great reporting on this story.
