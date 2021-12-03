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More from the VAX Shaker files... Imagine trying to sleep with that going on - adverse
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181 views • December 03, 2021
To volunteer for these things is crazy . . . there are too many now coming through with adverse, often long term affects from these kill shots!! And the governments do not seem to care, they still keep pushing the jab wheel barrow!!!! Disgusting!!
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