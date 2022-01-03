© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life Insurance CEO Says Deaths Up 40% For Ages 18-64
Follow
4
Share
Report
861 views • January 03, 2022
Not just for this company but all across the board. Most of the deaths are not from "covid 19" the disease that doesn't exist diagnosed with a test that isn't a test. Something else is killing people, gee, maybe the genocidal poison shot?
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Source:
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5001795/pg1
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Source:
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5001795/pg1
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.