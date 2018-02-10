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10/02/18 #REDOCTOBER: POTUS, KAV, Ford, Graham, FEINST_IN JAIL? #HUNTED
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162 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/02/18: Mitchell gives Blasey-Ford's testimony a Fail as the Dragnet encircles Feinstein's HRC backed Kavanaugh attack. Meanwhile, 5G emergency rollout legislation involves Foxconn deal, possible response to deep state offensive.
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https://thefederalist.com/2018/08/08/sen-dianne-feinsteins-ties-china-go-way-deeper-alleged-office-spy/
https://www.bohemian.com/northbay/the-byrne-report/Content?oid=2171014
https://100percentfedup.com/just-in-rachel-mitchells-expert-analysis-on-blasey-ford-testimony-sent-to-all-senate-republicans-weak/
https://nypost.com/2018/09/22/how-feinstein-is-conspiring-to-destroy-kavanaugh/
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
10/02/18: Mitchell gives Blasey-Ford's testimony a Fail as the Dragnet encircles Feinstein's HRC backed Kavanaugh attack. Meanwhile, 5G emergency rollout legislation involves Foxconn deal, possible response to deep state offensive.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Thanks to everyone for supporting YOU ARE FREE TV! The give away was such a pleasure this month! Please register to vote and please do all you can to secure your communities and your freedoms in the months ahead as Red October goes live.
https://thefederalist.com/2018/08/08/sen-dianne-feinsteins-ties-china-go-way-deeper-alleged-office-spy/
https://www.bohemian.com/northbay/the-byrne-report/Content?oid=2171014
https://100percentfedup.com/just-in-rachel-mitchells-expert-analysis-on-blasey-ford-testimony-sent-to-all-senate-republicans-weak/
https://nypost.com/2018/09/22/how-feinstein-is-conspiring-to-destroy-kavanaugh/
Check out the great MAGA work of My Name Is Mud!
Instagram: mynameismud_1984
Support MAGA Mud on Patreon!:
https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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