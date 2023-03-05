Mel K elaborates on why the CCP was allowed to infiltrate the US and steal American intellectual property without being held accountable

https://gettr.com/post/p2agflh202e

【[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Mel K, host of The Mel K Show, elaborates on why the CCP was allowed to infiltrate the US and steal American intellectual property without being held accountable, and she also emphasizes that people all over the world are fighting the same war for freedom, humanity, God, and future prosperity!

【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 Mel K秀主持人Mel K深度解析中共为何会被允许渗透到美国并能窃取美国知识产权而不被追责；她还指出，世界各地的人们都正在为自由、人类、上帝和未来的繁荣进行同样的战争！

