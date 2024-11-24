© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: The great illusion of humanity — that drives all forms of desperation — is that we are somehow incomplete. We are not incomplete any more than is a rosebud about to flower, or an acorn yet become the Oak. We are simply unfinished, where the wise know to await the finishing touch of the Divine.
Join Guy for a FREE ONLINE transformational talk on Insight Timer every Saturday morning at 8:00am (PT). For more information: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
To join Guy for his FREE ONLINE classes every Wednesday at 6:00pm (PT) and every Sunday at 9:30am (PT), register (no obligations) at: https://www.guyfinley.org/light
For more information abou Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org