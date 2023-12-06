Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Robert Malone - Expert Testimony UK Parliament
channel image
High Hopes
2940 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
147 views
Published 14 hours ago

Banned Youtube Videos


Dec 5, 2023


The expert testimony at the invitation of MP Andrew Bridgen in the UK parliament yesterday was important.

The room was overflowing with people. Many members of Parliament and Lords showed up to listen. The testimony given by myself as well as other scientists and physicians was science based, truthful and accurate.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSzBbJVkP0tQ/

Keywords
parliamentukunited kingdommpexpert testimonydr robert malonebanned youtube videosandrew bridgen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket