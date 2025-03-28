BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sevendust - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 276 [2013]
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
31 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative metal band, Sevendust, while on the "From Death to Destiny Tour" with Asking Alexandria, All That Remains, Emmure, and For Today, back in 2013. Sevendust is currently supporting their newest album, Truth Killer.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 9, 2013

Location - Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI


KEEP UP WITH SEVENDUST:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/sevendustofficial

Instagram - https://instagram.com/sevendustofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Sevendust


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Front Lounge

02:30 Bathroom

04:41 Bunks

06:17 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:30Front Lounge

02:30Bathroom

04:41Bunks

06:17Back Lounge

