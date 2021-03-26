THE SECRETS OF THE EVERGREEN / EVER GIVEN CARGO SHIP THAT WAS STUCK IN THE SUEZ CANAL OF THE RED SEA

The EVERGREEN / Ever Given cargo ship that is/was stuck in the Suez canal which is part of the Red Sea was blocking all shipping traffic from passing through and the ship may have a major secret that will soon be exposed. There is a strong possibility that the cargo ship is being used for human trafficking, especially trafficking of children for all manners of perverted evils by the cabal and their pedophile customers which would include horrible evils such as sex abuse and pedophilia, all manners of cruelty against defenseless children, Satanic rituals and sacrifices, cannibalism and unspeakable evils against children. This is what is suspected to be on the ship, stolen and sold children that are sold into slavery for the evils already mentioned. This will hopefully be exposed and can no longer be hidden and then the world will see and know about this very terrible evil in our world which will probably shock the whole world and cause major changes in our world, hopefully for the better. This exposure could happen in the first week of April 2021 or hopefully soon after. Let's see what happens and let's pray for the children who are being trafficked throughout the world. Currently 4/01/2021 the ship is parked at Great Bitter Lake in the Suez Canal. Please share this video so more people are aware of this because human and children trafficking is very real and is happening on a very large scale worldwide. Thank you for any sharing you can do.