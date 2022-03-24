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Ukraine on Fire (Directed by Oliver Stone)
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135 views • March 24, 2022
Angel Realm.
Ukraine. Across its eastern border is Russia and to its west-Europe. For centuries, it has been at the center of a tug-of-war between powers seeking to control its rich lands and access to the Black Sea. 2014's Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it? "Ukraine on Fire" by Igor Lopatonok..
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ukraine-on-fire-directed-by-oliver-stone_QPJ9oJREYaNoTFU.html
Ukraine. Across its eastern border is Russia and to its west-Europe. For centuries, it has been at the center of a tug-of-war between powers seeking to control its rich lands and access to the Black Sea. 2014's Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it? "Ukraine on Fire" by Igor Lopatonok..
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ukraine-on-fire-directed-by-oliver-stone_QPJ9oJREYaNoTFU.html
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