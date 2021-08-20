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Breaking! PC MPP defies Doug Ford, says he won't get vaccinated
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182 views • August 20, 2021
Ont. MPP Rick Nicholls says he will not get vaccinated despite Premier Doug Ford's ultimatum.
CTV News
697K subscribers
Ont. MPP Rick Nicholls says he will not get vaccinated despite Premier Doug Ford's ultimatum.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos: https://www.youtube.com/ctvnews
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CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Source: https://youtu.be/YpmHxhmxV08
CTV News
697K subscribers
Ont. MPP Rick Nicholls says he will not get vaccinated despite Premier Doug Ford's ultimatum.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos: https://www.youtube.com/ctvnews
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit: http://www.ctvnews.ca/
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network: http://www.ctvnews.ca/video
CTV News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews
CTV News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CTVNews
Watch CTV News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WatchCTVNews
CTV News on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+CTVNews/posts
CTV News on Instagram: https://instagram.com/ctvnews/
CTV News on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ctvnews
---
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Source: https://youtu.be/YpmHxhmxV08
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