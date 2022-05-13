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UK Column News FULL SHOW ROUND UP OF THE TRUTH FULL SHOW
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UK Column News FULL SHOW ROUND UP OF THE TRUTH
FULL SHOW
https://rumble.com/v14kn19-uk-column-news-full-show-round-up-of-the-truth-full-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/v13qv7r-uk-column-news-6th-may-2022.html
Friday, 6th May 2022
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Bank of England Announces More Inflation
Sources:
*****************
BoE Monetary Policy Report: - https://bit.ly/3P3voLJ
AB Statement 001: - https://bit.ly/3KSyaA0
Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/3KTc5kS
AB Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/38bs1Sn
06:34 - US Trade Deficit
Sources:
****************
MW Article: - https://on.mktw.net/3yhHdrR
Ruble - Dollar ER: - https://bit.ly/3Fm1E8z
Better Way Conference 2022: - https://bit.ly/3wa87z7
10:54 - NATO Enthusiastic About WWIII
Sources:
*****************
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3kJMBMq
15:40 - The Azovstal Stand Off
Sources:
****************
SF Avostal: - https://bit.ly/3kSMIVK
Maria Zhakarova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Flig05
30:00 - Latest Tranche of Sanctions
Sources:
*****************
Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/39Iq14y
Evraz: - https://www.evraz.com/en/
SF Azovstal: - https://bit.ly/3P18HrE
Strategic Culture Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3sdQMnB
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3kKVyoD
36:52 - EU To Impose Further Sanctions On itself
Sources:
*****************
Josep Borrell Statement: - https://reut.rs/3FmqRiW
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/38eWC1g
Visegrad Piece: - https://bit.ly/3kNZmFz
Ben Van Beurden Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vS24k0
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3MXpsC4
Fortune Article: - https://bit.ly/3shqsJD
42:42 - Trips To India Didn't Work
Sources:
*****************
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3KKuD77
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3MXpXfq
46:42 - Pass The Hat Around For Weapons
Sources:
****************
James Kariuki Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MQhURu
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MSOK4r
VN Article: - https://bit.ly/3kKsrlx
51:51 - Russia vs NATO War Propaganda?
Sources:
*****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vOLott
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3kNHs60
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3FqAOMn
Zoltan Kovacs Tweet: - https://bit.ly/39BnDwh
Peter Murphy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3yjAoWv
P.M Profile: - https://bit.ly/3MYRKfp
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/qK7DI
Forbes Article: - https://bit.ly/3w4sPAq
AFP Article: - https://bit.ly/3KRWli0
YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3FqTdbV
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3vO8CQm
NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ykgydP.
SF Article: - https://bit.ly/37ltGEu
01:12:04 - A Weapons Frenzy
Sources:
*****************
CC Article: - https://bit.ly/37pCpFQ
Welt Article: - https://bit.ly/3LQSH9K
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3FmQ390
HM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3w8Qjoa
01:15:55 - Who Is Reporting this Rubbish?
Sources:
*****************
Irish Mirror Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3KLJe1T
IM Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3vO4wb8
IM Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wdgBW8
IM Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3yirvg0
IM Article 004: - https://bit.ly/3KKWfJa
NL Article: - https://bit.ly/3ymaaD6
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3KZ18i4
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3sm2EnJ
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3LXRqxx
Unheard Article: - https://bit.ly/3vNvhfN
UK Column, Truth, News
FULL SHOW
https://rumble.com/v14kn19-uk-column-news-full-show-round-up-of-the-truth-full-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/v13qv7r-uk-column-news-6th-may-2022.html
Friday, 6th May 2022
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Bank of England Announces More Inflation
Sources:
*****************
BoE Monetary Policy Report: - https://bit.ly/3P3voLJ
AB Statement 001: - https://bit.ly/3KSyaA0
Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/3KTc5kS
AB Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/38bs1Sn
06:34 - US Trade Deficit
Sources:
****************
MW Article: - https://on.mktw.net/3yhHdrR
Ruble - Dollar ER: - https://bit.ly/3Fm1E8z
Better Way Conference 2022: - https://bit.ly/3wa87z7
10:54 - NATO Enthusiastic About WWIII
Sources:
*****************
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3kJMBMq
15:40 - The Azovstal Stand Off
Sources:
****************
SF Avostal: - https://bit.ly/3kSMIVK
Maria Zhakarova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Flig05
30:00 - Latest Tranche of Sanctions
Sources:
*****************
Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/39Iq14y
Evraz: - https://www.evraz.com/en/
SF Azovstal: - https://bit.ly/3P18HrE
Strategic Culture Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3sdQMnB
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3kKVyoD
36:52 - EU To Impose Further Sanctions On itself
Sources:
*****************
Josep Borrell Statement: - https://reut.rs/3FmqRiW
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/38eWC1g
Visegrad Piece: - https://bit.ly/3kNZmFz
Ben Van Beurden Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vS24k0
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3MXpsC4
Fortune Article: - https://bit.ly/3shqsJD
42:42 - Trips To India Didn't Work
Sources:
*****************
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3KKuD77
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3MXpXfq
46:42 - Pass The Hat Around For Weapons
Sources:
****************
James Kariuki Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MQhURu
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MSOK4r
VN Article: - https://bit.ly/3kKsrlx
51:51 - Russia vs NATO War Propaganda?
Sources:
*****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vOLott
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3kNHs60
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3FqAOMn
Zoltan Kovacs Tweet: - https://bit.ly/39BnDwh
Peter Murphy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3yjAoWv
P.M Profile: - https://bit.ly/3MYRKfp
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/qK7DI
Forbes Article: - https://bit.ly/3w4sPAq
AFP Article: - https://bit.ly/3KRWli0
YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3FqTdbV
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3vO8CQm
NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ykgydP.
SF Article: - https://bit.ly/37ltGEu
01:12:04 - A Weapons Frenzy
Sources:
*****************
CC Article: - https://bit.ly/37pCpFQ
Welt Article: - https://bit.ly/3LQSH9K
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3FmQ390
HM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3w8Qjoa
01:15:55 - Who Is Reporting this Rubbish?
Sources:
*****************
Irish Mirror Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3KLJe1T
IM Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3vO4wb8
IM Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wdgBW8
IM Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3yirvg0
IM Article 004: - https://bit.ly/3KKWfJa
NL Article: - https://bit.ly/3ymaaD6
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3KZ18i4
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3sm2EnJ
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3LXRqxx
Unheard Article: - https://bit.ly/3vNvhfN
UK Column, Truth, News
Keywords
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