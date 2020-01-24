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What Happened to the Nuclear Test Sites?
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76 views • January 24, 2020
Nuclear testing ended over 20 years ago but the legacy of the test areas still remains and will do for hundreds or thousands of years. 8 countries have actively tested nuclear weapons, some in their own backyard if it was big enough like the Soviet Union and the US but they also used others peoples backyards in the Pacific, the British and French did this.
But what happened to the test sites, in this video we look at the US and Soviet test programs and what became of them and the people nearby.
But what happened to the test sites, in this video we look at the US and Soviet test programs and what became of them and the people nearby.
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