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'Questions- What-s Going On--?'
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61 views • November 18, 2020
WTF Canada! Why us this gut, one of your Parliament's members, being ignored and only getting BS from the government's leadership?
I mean, ya, we've been sleeping way to long down here in the States, but I think there has been a large awakening just starting. You guys are farther along in the takeover, so you guys better look around!
I mean, ya, we've been sleeping way to long down here in the States, but I think there has been a large awakening just starting. You guys are farther along in the takeover, so you guys better look around!
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