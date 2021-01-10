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Να προετοιμαζόμαστε ... | Αρχιμανδρίτης Θεόκλητος Μπόλκας
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31 views • January 10, 2021
Ομιλία του γέροντος Θεοκλήτου Μπόλκα, καθηγουμένου Ιεράς Μονής Aγίου Αρσενίου Χαλκιδικής: - ”Αμελούμε και αδιαφορούμε παρότι έρχονται δύσκολες καταστάσεις ... Σήμερα βρισκόμαστε όλοι σε διωγμό... Τις δυσκολίες δεν μπορούμε να τις περάσουμε ούτε με ψέμματα, ούτε με ένα Κύριε ελέησον που δεν είναι καρδιακό. Χρειαζόμαστε μετάνοια ...”
Πηγή ηχητικού: “koinoniaorthodoxias.org”
Πηγή ηχητικού: “koinoniaorthodoxias.org”
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